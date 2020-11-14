Mr. Leroy R. Bozeman
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Leroy R. Bozeman 69, husband to Mrs. Jeanette Bozeman, entered into rest, Monday, November 9th, in Eisenhower Medical Center.
Leroy retired from the chalk-mine after 45 years of service as a mechanic.
He leaves a devoted wife; Jeannette Bozeman; children, Stephanie Bozeman (Timothy Stokes), Rita Miller (Grover), James Bryant; devoted grandson, Quintae Brown, devoted granddaughter, Chaujetha Elmore (Chris), a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858. Words of Comfort will be given by Minister Georgette Magwood. Masks are required to attend the service.
