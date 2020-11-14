1/1
Leroy R. Bozeman
Mr. Leroy R. Bozeman
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Leroy R. Bozeman 69, husband to Mrs. Jeanette Bozeman, entered into rest, Monday, November 9th, in Eisenhower Medical Center.
Leroy retired from the chalk-mine after 45 years of service as a mechanic.
He leaves a devoted wife; Jeannette Bozeman; children, Stephanie Bozeman (Timothy Stokes), Rita Miller (Grover), James Bryant; devoted grandson, Quintae Brown, devoted granddaughter, Chaujetha Elmore (Chris), a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858. Words of Comfort will be given by Minister Georgette Magwood. Masks are required to attend the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
