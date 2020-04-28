|
|
Leroy Young
Belton, SC—Leroy Young, 69, widower of Betty Ruth Young, of 1634 Broadway School Rd. died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his niece's residence.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Calvin and Lurine Williams Young. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Honea Path. He was an US Army Veteran.
Surviving are: brother, Calvin L. Young of Hephzibah, GA; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Wennie Chimmery, Antipearl Carol, Mary Everlyn Madden, and Jamie Ruth Madden.
Graveside service will be held 11am Wednesday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Steve Ricketts officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020