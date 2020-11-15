1/
Leslie Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Brooks
Burnettown, SC—Mrs. Leslie Mae James Brooks, 83, of Burnettown, SC, beloved wife of sixty-one years to Barney Delbert Brooks, Jr., entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Born in Jackson, MS, a daughter of the late Hubert and Mary Bailey James, she had been a resident of Vicksburg, MS, before making Burnettown, SC, her home thirty years ago. She was a Homemaker and was a dedicated member of the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed working in her church and let us not forget, going out to eat!
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Karyn Brooks Domingue and her husband, Bart, Burnettown, SC, the late Mary Ann Brooks McMillian and the late James Robert Brooks, siblings, Lillie Jane James Fleming, TX, Pamela Kay James Shelner, CA and the late Hubert James, Jr., grandchildren, Tommy Dale McMillian, Jr., Levi Jeffery McMillian, Brandon Bart Domingue, Aaron Brook Domingue and Christian Leslie Grace Domingue Couch, fourteen grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Service at the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church are incomplete and are to be announced.
Due to her love for the church, the family has asked that memorials in memory of Mrs. Brooks be made to the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church. (www.aikensdachurch.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/16/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved