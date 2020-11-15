Leslie Brooks
Burnettown, SC—Mrs. Leslie Mae James Brooks, 83, of Burnettown, SC, beloved wife of sixty-one years to Barney Delbert Brooks, Jr., entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Born in Jackson, MS, a daughter of the late Hubert and Mary Bailey James, she had been a resident of Vicksburg, MS, before making Burnettown, SC, her home thirty years ago. She was a Homemaker and was a dedicated member of the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed working in her church and let us not forget, going out to eat!
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Karyn Brooks Domingue and her husband, Bart, Burnettown, SC, the late Mary Ann Brooks McMillian and the late James Robert Brooks, siblings, Lillie Jane James Fleming, TX, Pamela Kay James Shelner, CA and the late Hubert James, Jr., grandchildren, Tommy Dale McMillian, Jr., Levi Jeffery McMillian, Brandon Bart Domingue, Aaron Brook Domingue and Christian Leslie Grace Domingue Couch, fourteen grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Service at the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church are incomplete and are to be announced.
Due to her love for the church, the family has asked that memorials in memory of Mrs. Brooks be made to the Aiken Seventh Day Adventist Church. (www.aikensdachurch.org
)
