Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Leslie Ernest "Papa" Kitchings Jr.

Leslie "Papa" Ernest Kitchings, Jr, 76, husband of the late Lynda Sue Paul Kitchings, entered into rest Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, with Barry Clanton officiating.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Kitchings, son of Eris Rayfield, of Augusta, and the late Leslie Ernest Kitchings, Sr was born in Blackville, SC. He was an Elder of Christway Christian Church and the founder of Dixie Lock and Safe.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Ernest Kitchings; his daughters, Debbie Kitchings and Sharon Atkins; and his granddaughter, Briannon Kitchings.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Michael Kitchings (Tara), of Appling, Leslie Lampp (David), of Warrenton, Lynn Clanton (Shane), of Hoover, AL, Les Kitchings (Linda), of Aiken, SC, and Pamela Velez (Jose), of Augusta; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Wren, Lyn Palmer, Corey Rickerson, Derek Addis, Dale O'Neal, Cale Tiner, and Rhett Hinesley.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Christway Christian Church Building Fund, 4004 Prescott Drive, Martinez, GA 30907.

The family will receive friends, Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
