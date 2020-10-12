Leslie Griffin
Augusta, GA—On October 11, 2020, Leslie Griffin, age 44, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. Her laugh was contagious and her love spread throughout. It would be wrong to say that Leslie lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. There was no quit in Leslie. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.Her joy for life and indomitable spirit will stay with us forever.
Leslie is survived by her mother Cindy, her sister Stephanie, her son Dustin, and her daughter Taylor. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits