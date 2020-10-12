1/
Leslie Griffin
1976 - 2020
Leslie Griffin
Augusta, GA—On October 11, 2020, Leslie Griffin, age 44, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. Her laugh was contagious and her love spread throughout. It would be wrong to say that Leslie lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. There was no quit in Leslie. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.Her joy for life and indomitable spirit will stay with us forever.
Leslie is survived by her mother Cindy, her sister Stephanie, her son Dustin, and her daughter Taylor. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
1 entry
October 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss Taylor and Dustin. I always enjoyed working and sharing a laugh with Leslie at Belvedere Elementary. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Julia Dean Radford
Coworker
