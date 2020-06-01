Leslie Ray Williams
Jackson , SC—Mr. Leslie Ray Williams, 75, of Calhoun Falls, SC and Jackson, SC, beloved husband of fifty-four years to Frances Walton Williams, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son of the late Lee and Virginia Carroll Williams. Challenged at birth by a heart condition and a palsy, Ray defied odds that many people could not have. He graduated from Aiken High School and received his Associates in Forensic Photography. Due to his disabilities Ray was never able to join the military but served his country in Civil Service. He retired as an Audio Visual Analyst. Bro Ray was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason in the Aiken Masonic Lodge #156, on December 8, 1966. Next to God, Ray put his family before anything.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Leslie and Michael Tilley, Jackson, SC, Heather and David Poulson, Salem, SC, Tiffany and Darryl Parsons, Jackson, SC and David and Crystal Williams, Jackson, SC; grandchildren, Nicole Ford, Brandon Parsons, Corey Poulson, Andrew Parsons, Joshua Poulson, Rachel Tilley, Brianna Williams and David Williams, Jr., great-grandchildren, Chad Ford, Jr., Jamey Ford and Bentley Parsons and a niece and her husband, Debbie and Edward Mayo, Charlottesville, VA.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A graveside service with Masonic Rites accorded by the Aiken Masonic Lodge, #156, will follow at 2 o'clock in the Vaucluse Cemetery, Vaucluse, SC. Rev. Robert Posey will officiate.
It has been requested by the family that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of Ray and leave a message of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/02/2020
