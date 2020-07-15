Lt. Col. Lester Eugene Crapse, Jr. (U.S. Army Ret.)
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Lester Eugene Crapse, Jr., 74, loving husband of the late Juana Jean Crapse.
Gene served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of Vietnam, where he received a bronze star. He later retired from the U.S. Army Signal Corp. Gene was a former County Administrator in Crisp County, Georgia. He was a member of Warren Baptist Church where he served his Lord. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the water in his spare time.
Gene is survived by his beloved daughter: April Johnson (Ken); granddaughters: Alexandria and Charlotte Johnson; loving cousins: Sharon Webb Butler (Dan), Carolyn Webb Newman (Ken), Elizabeth D. Butler, Cheryl Butler Skinner (Matt), and Maya and Gage Skinner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Emily Webb Crapse and his first wife, Jenny Sue Crapse.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warren Baptist Foundation, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
