Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fleming Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Fleming Baptist Church
Leta Cornman Obituary
Leta Cornman
Augusta, GA— Leta Evelyn Barfield Cornman wife of the late Wilmer "Will" Ray Cornman, Jr., entered into rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at noon in Fleming Baptist Church with the Reverend Walter Barfield and Reverend Pat Latta officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Leta Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Cornman was born in Augusta, Ga to the late William and Evelyn Ivey Barfield. She was a Homemaker and a charter member of Fleming Baptist Church. She taught English as a second language for the Southern Baptist Convention all over the world.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Randolph Cornman and his wife Marlene of Las Vegas, NV, her brother, Walter Barfield of Shirley, AR and her dear friend, Martha Adams of Columbia, AL.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Fleming Bapitst Church Building Fund 3027 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 11:00 A.M. until noon at the church.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill RD, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
