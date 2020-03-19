Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
LeVaughn Newberry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Macedonia of Augusta
Resources
More Obituaries for LeVaughn Newberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeVaughn J. Newberry


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeVaughn J. Newberry Obituary
LeVaughn J. Newberry
Hephzibah, GA—LeVaughn Jefferson Newberry entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. A private funeral service with family only will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Macedonia of Augusta with Rev. Dr. Gregory Fuller officiating. A private interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden following the service. Survivors are a devoted spouse Aaron Newberry, daughters Natasha (Eric) Carr; Kiyandi Newberry, son Terence Newberry, three sisters; Patricia Johnson, Brenda Heron, Shelia Bryant; granddaughters, Savannah Carr, Allyson Carr, Sydney Carr and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeVaughn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -