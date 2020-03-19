|
|
LeVaughn J. Newberry
Hephzibah, GA—LeVaughn Jefferson Newberry entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. A private funeral service with family only will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Macedonia of Augusta with Rev. Dr. Gregory Fuller officiating. A private interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden following the service. Survivors are a devoted spouse Aaron Newberry, daughters Natasha (Eric) Carr; Kiyandi Newberry, son Terence Newberry, three sisters; Patricia Johnson, Brenda Heron, Shelia Bryant; granddaughters, Savannah Carr, Allyson Carr, Sydney Carr and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020