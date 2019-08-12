|
|
Infant Levi Bailey Anderson
Grovetown, GA—Infant Levi Bailey Anderson was born on Monday, July 29, 2019 and passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Children's Hospital of Augusta. Our precious Levi will always be in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Powell Baptist Church Cemetery with the Dr. Brad Whitt officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are, his mother, Katie Lee Anderson; Grandparents, State Senator Lee Anderson and Dr. Donna Anderson; Great-Grandmother, Rachel Robertson; Uncle Benjamin "Ben" Anderson; and many great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Levi was preceded in death by his twin brother, Porter Lee Anderson; Great-Grandparents, L.B. and Lucille Anderson and Vincent Robertson.
Again, we would like to give our sincere gratitude to the NICU and the staff for their compassion, endless dedication, and care for Porter and Levi, as well as to our family and friends for their love, prayers and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: NICU, Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1446 BT 1844, Harper St. Augusta, GA 30912.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 13, 2019
