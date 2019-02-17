|
Mr. Levi Bonner, of Sandbar Ferry Road, entered into rest Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Stevie W. Berry pastor and the Rev. Virgil Lynch, Sr., eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Bonner, a native of Aiken County was owner and operator of Bonner's Garage Towing and Wrecker Service. He was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Hill Bonner; a step son, Leroy Cannon, Jr.,; two step daughters, Angelia Cannon and Helen (Bernard) Williams; five step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019