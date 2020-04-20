Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Levi Bush
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Levi Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levi Bush


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Levi Bush Obituary
Levi Bush
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Levi Bush entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will held. Mr. Bush was owner of Quick Way Flower Shop with his wife, Mattie. Survivors are his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Bush; three daughters, LaStacia Bush, Rebecca Bush, Deantwa Bush-Corbitt; one brother, Clemmie Bush, Jr.; two sisters, Josephine Canady, Brenda Joyce Walker; four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Scott Alexander Bush, Bradley Buchanan Bush Johnson, Charles (Tre) Corbitt, III, Celeste Mattisyn Corbitt; one beloved great granddaughter, Merci Alexandria Rose Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/20/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -