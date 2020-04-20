|
Levi Bush
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Levi Bush entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will held. Mr. Bush was owner of Quick Way Flower Shop with his wife, Mattie. Survivors are his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Bush; three daughters, LaStacia Bush, Rebecca Bush, Deantwa Bush-Corbitt; one brother, Clemmie Bush, Jr.; two sisters, Josephine Canady, Brenda Joyce Walker; four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Scott Alexander Bush, Bradley Buchanan Bush Johnson, Charles (Tre) Corbitt, III, Celeste Mattisyn Corbitt; one beloved great granddaughter, Merci Alexandria Rose Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020