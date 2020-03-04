Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Levi McKie Jr. Obituary
Mr. Levi McKie, Jr.
Graniteville, SC—Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 5, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
