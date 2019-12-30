|
Lewis Allen Raborn, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, December 28, 2019, Mr. Lewis Allen Raborn Sr., 70, loving husband of the late Marsha Darlene Raborn.
Allen was a native of Augusta, GA where he lived most of his life. He had a love for nature. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life his favorite past time was sitting outside, where he could observe the water and wildlife. Allen was a simple man with a kind heart and appreciation for all living things. He loved his family and friend dearly. He was well respected for his service to his country where he served as a front line Marine in Vietnam.
Family members include his children: Tracie Raborn Thomae (Cristian), Katie Raborn Luckey (Edward), Allen Raborn Jr., (C.J.) and Ivy Lee Raborn; grandsons: Aaron, Carson, Presley, Asher, Christian, Miles, Oliver and Knox; sisters: Kathy Dachenhausen (Andy), Connie Land (Roger), Robin Plyer (Perry), and Tammy Talkington. In addition to his wife, he preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nita Raborn.
The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. John Raborn officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019