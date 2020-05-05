Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Lewis Brown
Viewing
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Lewis Brown
Lewis B. Brown Sr.

Lewis B. Brown Sr. Obituary
Lewis B. Brown Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Lewis B. Brown Sr. entered into rest on May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life. He was a graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School and a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Lewis Brown Jr. Daniel Butler, Donnell Butler and Christopher Brown; three grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Brown and Cynthia Brown; brothers, Ellis Brown Jr., Harold Brown , Myron Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020
