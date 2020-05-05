|
|
Lewis B. Brown Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Lewis B. Brown Sr. entered into rest on May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life. He was a graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School and a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Lewis Brown Jr. Daniel Butler, Donnell Butler and Christopher Brown; three grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Brown and Cynthia Brown; brothers, Ellis Brown Jr., Harold Brown , Myron Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020