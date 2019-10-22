|
Lewis C. Starrett
Belvedere, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Lewis C. Starrett, 80, who entered into rest October 21, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2'clock in the Educational Building, Room W 116 of First Baptist Church of North Augusta. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019
