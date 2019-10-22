Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Lewis C. Starrett


2019 - 2019
Lewis C. Starrett Obituary
Lewis C. Starrett
Belvedere, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Lewis C. Starrett, 80, who entered into rest October 21, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2'clock in the Educational Building, Room W 116 of First Baptist Church of North Augusta. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
