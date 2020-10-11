1/1
Lewis Coleman
Mr. Lewis Coleman
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lewis Coleman, husband to Mrs. Debra Harris Coleman, entered into rest Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in AU Medical Center.
Over 40 years, he built a legacy of excellence and craftsmanship through his business, "Lewis Coleman Masonry".
Mr. Coleman leaves to cherish his memories, wife; Debra Coleman; daughter, Allison Coleman and a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Pendleton King Park, 1600 Troupe Street. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Memories & Condolences

