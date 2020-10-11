Mr. Lewis Coleman
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lewis Coleman, husband to Mrs. Debra Harris Coleman, entered into rest Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in AU Medical Center.
Over 40 years, he built a legacy of excellence and craftsmanship through his business, "Lewis Coleman Masonry".
Mr. Coleman leaves to cherish his memories, wife; Debra Coleman; daughter, Allison Coleman and a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Pendleton King Park, 1600 Troupe Street. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
