Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Republican Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Republican Baptist Church Cemetery
Lewis Edmond Miller


1944 - 2019
Lewis Edmond Miller Obituary
Lewis Edmond Miller
Edgefield, SC—Lewis Edmond Miller, 75, of Miller Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Thursday, October 17, 2019.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Mr. Miller was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Preston Lanham and Lucile Mathis Miller. He was a retired Electrician and a member of Republican Baptist Church.
Survivors include one brother, Preston Lanham Miller, Jr.; one nephew, P.L. (Olyvia) Miller; one great nephew, Preston L. Miller, IV; and two great nieces, Mayson and Payton Miller.
Memorials may be made to the Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
