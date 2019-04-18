Home

Reverend Lewis J. Tanksley

Reverend Lewis J. Tanksley Obituary
Reverend Lewis J. Tanksley, husband to Mrs. Carolyn Tanksley, entered into rest on Friday, April 12, 2019, in AU Medical Center. He was the Pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Evans, for 37 years and Water Branch Baptist Church of Grovetown, for 36 years.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4973 Washington Road. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
