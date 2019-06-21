|
Mr. Barney Lewis Johnson, Sr., 86, entered into rest June 20, 2019.
Mr. Johnson, a long-time resident of Thomson, but grew up in Warren county, was the son of the late Ira Johnson and the late Annie Landrum Johnson. He retired from the Thomson Company as a Cutting Room Manager, after 30 years in the garment industry. Mr. Johnson was a member of the VFW, the Disabled Veterans, the Gideons, and Washington Heights Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Chalker Johnson; son, Barney Lewis Johnson, Jr. (Janice) of Bluffton, SC; daughter, Wanda Johnson Hayes (Bob) of Watkinsville, GA; 4 grandchildren, B.L. Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Gina Hayes, and Kelly Williams; and 3 great grandchildren, Pierce Johnson, Ridge Johnson, and Josey Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Washington Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Thompson and Rev. Tommy Harwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to offer special thanks to his caregivers: Vernita Hill, Virginia Anderson, and Debra Neal and to Regency Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Gideons.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Lewis Johnson.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019