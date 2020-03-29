|
|
LIEUT COL. Jerome Robert "Jerry" Singer
Augusta, GA—Retired LIEUT COL Jerome Robert "Jerry" Singer, 86, entered into rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
LIEUT COL Singer attended Gannon College in Erie, PA. He served in the United States Army and went to Vietnam, Korea and the Dominican Republic. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion 205, VFW, The Boy Scouts, and was the President of The Retired Military Police Association. LIEUT COL Singer was a true intelligent gentleman. He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and friend to many.
LIEUT COL Singer is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tina Maria Singer; son, Charles Eichelberger; grandchildren, Conor and Tina Marie Eichelberger; 1 great-grandchild; and best friend, BJ Bradley.
Graveside services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with Father Mark Van Alstine officiating at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We are asking you all to please feel encouraged to sign the online guest book and if you are attending the service, please pull up next to the grave on the road and remain in your vehicles, as we are limiting the guests to 10 people.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/30/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020