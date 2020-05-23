|
|
Lila "Bunny" Camille Mitchell
Baytown, GA—Lila "Bunny" Camille Mitchell went to heaven on May 19, 2020 to be with the Lord. She will be missed by her daughter, Robin Forrest, son in law Harland Forrest Jr., brother Louis M. Hewlett Jr., sister in law Sylvia Hewlett and granddaughter Carrie Hewlett.
She is preceded in death by her late husband George "Yacht" Mitchell, her two sons, George Lawrence Mitchell and Mark Callahan Mitchell and her father, Louis M. Hewlett Sr and mother, Carrie Lou Hewlett.
Bunny was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia. After graduating, she worked in the Pro shop at The Infamous Augusta National Golf Course. She loved telling stories about meeting pro-golfers, Sam Sneed and Arnold Palmer.
After meeting her husband, George "Yacht" Mitchell, she became a full-time housewife and mother of three. She enjoyed playing bridge every week with her friends. But more than anything, she adored her cats. Bunny loved animals her whole life. After the passing of her late husband, Bunny moved to Baytown, Texas to be with her daughter, Robin. She enjoyed her new country life with all her animals and her love for gardening.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Sterling White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas with Pastor Mark Stafford officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to Bunny's caregivers and nurses at St. James House and Faith Community Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to any local humane society.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020