Lila Mae Lewis
Lila Mae Lewis
Grovetown, GA—Lila Mae Hensley Lewis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her daughters. Mrs. Lewis was born in June of 1924 at her home in Grovetown, GA to Earl Taylor and Lila Gray Hensley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Emory Lewis and her parents and siblings. She graduated from Evans High School in 1943 and Augusta Jr. College.
She was a homemaker and excellent pianist for 69 years at Marvin United Methodist Church where she was a member for over 90 years. She was a strong woman of faith and always put her family first.
Family members include her daughters and their spouses, Julie Lewis Davis (Mike) and Sherry Lewis Guillot (David) along with granddaughters, Lindsey Trapp and Taylor Hogue with 5 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. with masks required at the church. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors 214 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907. (706) 364-8484 www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
