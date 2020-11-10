1/1
Lila P. Freeland
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila P. Freeland
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Lila P. Freeland, 88, entered into rest at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Her funeral services will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Frank Barker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Masks are encouraged for both the visitation and funeral service.
Mrs. Freeland was born in Cordele, Georgia to Whitt and Gracie Herndon Puckett. She dedicated her life to her Lord, her family and to her work with Kuhlke Construction where she retired as company Vice President. After retirement she and her husband traveled all over the country, making new friends and visiting with the old ones. Mrs. Freeland was a member of Immanuel Baptist Baptist Church where, for 20 years, she received many blessings teaching children about Jesus and His love. She was a member of the Ruth Class.
Mrs. Freeland was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Brown B. Freeland, Jr., her sister, Jean P. Hill, her brother, Hugh D. Puckett and her loving son in law, Gary Johnson.
Survivors include include one son, Don Freeland of North Augusta; three daughters, DeLisa F.Johnson, Dana F. Harmon of North Augusta, and Diane F. Givens (Tim) of Williston, SC; one brother, Hoyt (Darlene) Puckett of Musella, GA; and sister in law, Vickie Puckett of Musella, GA. She loved her 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her dear friend, Betty Felty of North Augusta was a constant support for her.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841 or to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Please visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/11/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rowland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rowland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Interment
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd
North Augusta, SC 29841
803-278-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved