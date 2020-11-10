Lila P. Freeland
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Lila P. Freeland, 88, entered into rest at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Her funeral services will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Frank Barker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Masks are encouraged for both the visitation and funeral service.
Mrs. Freeland was born in Cordele, Georgia to Whitt and Gracie Herndon Puckett. She dedicated her life to her Lord, her family and to her work with Kuhlke Construction where she retired as company Vice President. After retirement she and her husband traveled all over the country, making new friends and visiting with the old ones. Mrs. Freeland was a member of Immanuel Baptist Baptist Church where, for 20 years, she received many blessings teaching children about Jesus and His love. She was a member of the Ruth Class.
Mrs. Freeland was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Brown B. Freeland, Jr., her sister, Jean P. Hill, her brother, Hugh D. Puckett and her loving son in law, Gary Johnson.
Survivors include include one son, Don Freeland of North Augusta; three daughters, DeLisa F.Johnson, Dana F. Harmon of North Augusta, and Diane F. Givens (Tim) of Williston, SC; one brother, Hoyt (Darlene) Puckett of Musella, GA; and sister in law, Vickie Puckett of Musella, GA. She loved her 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her dear friend, Betty Felty of North Augusta was a constant support for her.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841 or to the American Cancer Society
, 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Please visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/11/2020