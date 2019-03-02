Lillian Ruth Duke, 93, beloved wife of the late James William (Bill) Duke entered into rest Monday, February 25, 2019.



Lillian was born July 31, 1925 to Charles and Helen Sheaffer of Owensdale, PA.



Family members include: her sons, the late James William Duke, Jr. (Cindy) and Ernest Craig Duke (Cathy); six grandsons: Timothy William Duke (Lisa), James William Duke III, Ernest Craig Duke, Jr. (Hope), Benjamin Neely Duke, Hudson Hull Duke, James Hancock Duke (Shannon); and granddaughter: Catherine Morgan Duke; Great grandchildren: Tyler Alexander Duke and Payton Elise Duke; one brother: Richard Sheaffer (Ethel); six nieces and special friend Cheryl Arrington.



Mrs. Duke was a devoted member of Curtis Baptist Church since 1968. She worked on various committees including Secretary of the Third grade Sunday school, Secretary of Nancy Wilcox's Sunday School Class, the Happy 39's Senior Group and the Bereavement Committee visiting shut-ins and nursing homes.



The funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Mark Sterling and Rev. Sherrill Dunn officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be the grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Nancy Wilcox's Sunday School Class and the Happy 39's Senior Group.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Curtis Mission Group @ Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30901.



The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3:00 until 5:00 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.