Mrs. Lillian E. Storey, 85, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and wife of the late Lamar C. Storey, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Mrs. Storey was a dedicated and active member of National Hills Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served on the Bereavement Committee for over 25 years. She found great joy in sending cards to family and friends in times of both celebration and concern. Her faith in God was a great inspiration to all who knew her. She was truly the heart and soul of her family.



Mrs. Storey was a wonderful hostess, loved entertaining in her home, and welcomed everyone. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with her fellow retirees from C&S National Bank.



Family members include her daughters: Terri Parker (Wayne) and Patti Dill (Tim); 3 grandchildren: Brandon Briscoe (Wendy), Andrea Morris (Andy), Emily Williams (Dallas); and 6 great grandchildren: Courtney Briscoe, Bailey Briscoe, Peyton Morris, Colton Morris, Macon Williams, and Grant Williams.



The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at National Hills Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to National Hills Baptist Church, 2725 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. in the sanctuary at National Hills Baptist Church.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.