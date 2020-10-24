1/1
Lillian Garrett Pollock
Mrs. Lillian Garrett Pollock
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Lillian Garrett Pollock, entered into rest October 22, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Indian Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Pollock, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Gail) Pollock, Jr. and Gregory Pollock; a brother, William Garrett; a sister, Beatrice Garrett Berry; grandchildren, Vanesse Pollock (Bruce) Turner, Bruce Austin Pollock, III, Olian Pollock and Christopher Pollock; two great grandchildren, Nyla Avery and Naomi Hailessalie; brother-in-law, Willie H. Pollock; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
