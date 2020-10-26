Lillian Inez Coombs Miller
Martinez, GA—Lillian C. Miller, age 81, of Martinez entered into rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Miller was born in Atlanta to the late William T. Combs and Jewell Skelton Combs. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Augusta and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Lillian graduated from GSCW (Georgia College at Milledgeville) in 1961 with a degree in Home Economics. Lillian and Billey Miller were married at Mikado Baptist Church in Macon, GA November 23, 1961.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy W. Miller and beloved Aunt Beatrice (Bea) Carter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Billey M. Miller; daughter, Sharon M. Poland (Donald), sister, Eugenia Garrett; and three grandchildren, Erin E. Beeco, Virginia E. Miller, and Maggie P. Miller.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Dr. Rodger Murchison will officiate. Entombment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Augusta Media Ministry, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909.
.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2020