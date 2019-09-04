|
|
Lillian Lamb
Augusta, GA—Lillian Lamb peacefully met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday morning September 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with the Reverend Mike Sides officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until the hour of the service.
Lillian was daughter to the late Mr and Mrs John Byrnes of Sandersville, GA. Lillian always loved spending time with her family. She took great care of her husband Louis, and 4 young men while working at Belks and White's Auto. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher at Open Door Baptist Church in Augusta, GA.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lamb, three sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her four loving sons and their wives, Thomas David and Ernestine Pulliam (daughter, Pamela Pulliam Burleson), Gerald Wayne and Nancy Pulliam (three sons, Jerry , Roff, and Tommy Pulliam), Randall and Peggy Lamb (three sons, Chris,Brad,and Kevin Lamb), and Rusty and Leah Lamb (three sons, Todd, Zach, and Cameron Lamb). In addition Mrs. Lamb was a fine Matriarch to Eleven other great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank University Extended Care Westwood in Evans, GA, and especially her favorite CNA, Andrea Prather, for the warmth of her care for over the past three years.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Hospice Or Open Door Baptist Church.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/05/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019