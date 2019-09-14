|
|
Ms. Lillian Mims Tillmon
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Lillian Mims Tillmon, entered into rest September 11, 2019 in Tucker, Georgia at her daughter's home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Hammond Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Tillmon, a native of Aiken County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Tillman; two brothers, Johnny Mims and Theodore Mims; two sisters, Marie Lee Johnson (Bernard) and Roberta Jackson (Rev. Charles); a grandson, Kahleje Tillmon; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019