G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry
Lillian Mims Tillmon

Lillian Mims Tillmon Obituary
Ms. Lillian Mims Tillmon
North Augusta, SC—Funeral services for Ms. Lillian Mims Tillmon will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Hammond Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. today. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 18, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
