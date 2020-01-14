|
Lillian Schultz
Warrenville, SC—Services for Mrs. Lillian E. Schultz, 85, who entered into rest January 13, 2020, will be private.
Mrs. Schultz was a native of Long Island, NY having made the North Augusta area her home for the past 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gussie Reusch and her husband, Paul Panos.
Survivors include her son, Henry Schultz and grandson, Joseph Henry Schultz.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803) 278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020