1/1
Lillian Thelma Hogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Thelma Hogan
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Lillian Thelma Hogan entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens .Survivors are her husband of 55 years, James Hogan; son , Danny Ealy;and a host of grandchildren; great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday July 17,2020 from 2 to 6 pm. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 16, 2020
Danny you have my condolences. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Roxann of Brasfield & Gorrie
July 16, 2020
RIP Aunt Thelma. Love you always
Lois Blue
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved