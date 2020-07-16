Lillian Thelma Hogan
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Lillian Thelma Hogan entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens .Survivors are her husband of 55 years, James Hogan; son , Danny Ealy;and a host of grandchildren; great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday July 17,2020 from 2 to 6 pm. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
