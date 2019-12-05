Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Fenderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Bell Fenderson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Bell Fenderson Obituary
Lillie Bell Fenderson
Millbrook, AL—Ms. Lillie Bell Fenderson age 77, mother of Mrs. Carolyn ( Rev. Linward,Jr., pastor, Water Branch Baptist Church ,Grovetown,GA) Jackson,passed on November 27,2019. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, December 7,2019 at 12 p.m. at Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church,3268 William Ashley Dr., Millbrook,AL. with Rev Gary L. Jackson,Pastor,officiating, Interment: Cuba Cemetery, Coosada, AL.Repast Lake Elam Fellowship Hall. Services handled by Ross-Clayton Funeral Home,1412 Adams Ave., Montgomery,AL ph#334-262-3889.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -