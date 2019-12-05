|
Lillie Bell Fenderson
Millbrook, AL—Ms. Lillie Bell Fenderson age 77, mother of Mrs. Carolyn ( Rev. Linward,Jr., pastor, Water Branch Baptist Church ,Grovetown,GA) Jackson,passed on November 27,2019. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, December 7,2019 at 12 p.m. at Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church,3268 William Ashley Dr., Millbrook,AL. with Rev Gary L. Jackson,Pastor,officiating, Interment: Cuba Cemetery, Coosada, AL.Repast Lake Elam Fellowship Hall. Services handled by Ross-Clayton Funeral Home,1412 Adams Ave., Montgomery,AL ph#334-262-3889.
