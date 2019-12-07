|
|
Lillie Bell Waltower
Brooklyn, NY—Ms. Lillie Bell Waltower entered into rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Eugene Waltower, sister, Elizabeth W. Crawford, sister in-law, Delores H. Waltower, special niece, Montez Gordon and a host of other relatives. Ms. Waltower interment was held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church, Hephzibah, GA. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019