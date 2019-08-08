|
|
Lillie Hartfield Jones
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Lillie Hartfield Jones, 80 of Milledgeville Rd. entered in to rest August 6, 2019. Memorial services will be held 11am Saturday, August, 10, 2019 at Oakey Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Survivors include a daughter Aleathea Jones Wise, a brother John Willie Hartfield (Mattie) & a sister Fannie Flournoy. Two aunts Jessie Ree Hartfield & Thomasina Hartfield. Seven grandchildren and one great grand child. Devoted cousin Jennifer Hartfield.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 9, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019