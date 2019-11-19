Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Lillie Anthony
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Olive Grove Baptist Church
Lillie Mae Anthony Obituary
Lillie Mae Anthony
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Lillie Mae Anthony, entered into rest on November 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:30 pm at Olive Grove Baptist Church, Appling, Ga with Rev. Dr. R.F. Leverett presiding. Burial will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Lillie retired from Georgia War Veterans nursing home, where she was employed as a cook. Survivors include five children; Joseph (Clementine) Anthony, Woichelle Berry, Bernadette Anthony, Anita Anthony and Valerie Anthony; sister, Juanita (James) Blue; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
