|
|
Ms. Lillie Mae Burns Bennett entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 6269 Cobbham Road, Winfield, GA 30802 Reverend Roscoe Perry, pastor. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors are three sons, David Anthony Wood, Dion Maurice Wood and Demetrious (Taneshia) Roosevelt Wood, all of Augusta, GA; one brother, Joseph (Vicky) Burns, Snellville, GA; long time companion, Boyce Davis, Nashville, TN; and a host of relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019