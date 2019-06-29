|
Ms. Lillie Mae Griffin Johnson, entered into rest June 23, 2019 at Pruitt Health of Aiken. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating.
Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Annie Williamson Griffin; a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Eva Anna) Griffin, Sr., and a long time companion, Johnny "Bo" Broadwater.
Survivors include a sister, Annie Grant, Washington, DC; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Broadwater Garrett and Rose Lee Carter Ashley, Graniteville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019