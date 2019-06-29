Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lillie Mae Johnson

Lillie Mae Johnson Obituary
Ms. Lillie Mae Griffin Johnson, entered into rest June 23, 2019 at Pruitt Health of Aiken. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating.

Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Annie Williamson Griffin; a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Eva Anna) Griffin, Sr., and a long time companion, Johnny "Bo" Broadwater.

Survivors include a sister, Annie Grant, Washington, DC; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Broadwater Garrett and Rose Lee Carter Ashley, Graniteville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019
