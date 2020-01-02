Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwight's Funeral Home
326 Old Waynesboro Road
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-1667
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Mae McDowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Mae McDowell Obituary
Lillie Mae McDowell
Brandon, FL—Lillie Mae McDowell, 92, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Brandon, Florida. She was a graduate of Jenkins County Training School and Savannah State College. She was an educator in the Jenkins County School System, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of dedicated service.
Mrs. McDowell was a life-long member of Zion Baptist Church, where she was active with the music ministry and finance committee. Additionally, she served as pianist for Fellowship Baptist Church and Morrison Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of the Jenkins County Retired Teachers Association, Jenkins County Training School Alumni Association, and the Iota Iota Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Survivors include her son, Daily (Elizabeth) McDowell - Brandon, FL; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Jones - Boston, MA; a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:30a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church (1068 Old Sylvania Road · Millen, GA 30442), Pastor P.M. Broomfield, officiating.
Dwight's Funeral Home ·326 Old Waynesboro Road · Millen, GA 30442 · 478-982-1667
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -