Lina Bracci
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, February 9, 2020, Mrs. Carmela "Lina" Bracci, 86, loving wife of Carlo Bracci.
Lina was born in Naples, Italy where she met her husband in 1958 and moved to the United States in 1960. They had three children all born on different continents. She loved animals, bowling and cooking. Lina was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughter: Bianca Bracci; sons: Carlo Jr. (Brenda), and Steve (Ronda); four brothers, eight sisters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
For information on the funeral Mass please call St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church at 706-863-4956.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 10 from 6-8pm at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. For more information and to sign the guestbook go to www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020