DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Waynesboro, GA
Linda A. Hargrove


1949 - 2020
Linda A. Hargrove Obituary
Linda A. Hargrove
Waynesboro, GA—Linda Abbott Hargrove, 70, entered into rest Monday, March 16, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm Wednesday, March 18 at the funeral home. Memorial Services will be 11am Thursday, March 19 at First United Methodist Church, Waynesboro.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
