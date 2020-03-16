|
|
Linda Abbott Hargrove
Waynesboro, GA—Linda Abbott Hargrove, 70, left this world and her earthly body on March 16, 2020, and was greeted by Jesus into the wonders and joys of heaven. She was a life-long resident of Waynesboro, GA and was a graduate of Georgia College at Milledgeville with a degree in business and Augusta College with a degree in nursing. She worked alongside her father, who founded A&W Oil Company, for many years before entering her final career of nursing at University Hospital. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a life-long Christian. In pursuit of her love for the Lord, she read and studied and wrote the words of the Bible and their entirety. Linda was an artist and her canvas was the Lord's soil. Her colors were the radiance of her azaleas, hydrangeas, and a variety of the other flowers she adored.
She was the daughter of the late A. Louis Abbott and Viola Kingston Abbott and was the beloved wife of David Leroy Hargrove. Linda is survived by her 2 daughters and sons-in- law and 4 grandchildren - Catherine and Lee Lewis (Savanna and Tinslee) and Caroline and Jason Blackburn (Mills and Carson). She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Billie Abbott, and sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Ashton Blount; as well as her beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cliff and late Susan Hargrove, Dr. Kathryn and late Henry Hargrove, Fred and Ellen Hargrove, and Bill and Terri Hargrove.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5 - 7 pm at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. A Celebration of the life of Linda will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11am at the First United Methodist Church, 802 North Liberty Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 with the Reverend Jim McIlrath officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers are Betsy Evans, Anita Hatcher, Sue Heath, Sylvia Kavanagh, Cathy Rabun, Martha Jane Sanders, and Danette Thomas.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her life, you may consider a memorial contribution to Edmund Burke Academy or to your preferred Church Missions Fund.
You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020