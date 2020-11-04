1/1
Linda Beal Turner
1950 - 2020
Lincolnton, Georgia—Linda Beal Turner, 69, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with loving family at her side.
Linda was born in Chatham, NC on November 9, 1950 to the late Margie G. Beal and Thomas E. Beal. Linda graduated in 1969 from North Augusta High School. She graduated in 2005 from Troy University with a Master of Business Administration Degree. Linda retired as a tax auditor for the Georgia Department of Labor where she worked from 2002-2017. She was on faculty at Augusta Technical College where she taught classes in keyboarding, word document processing, Math III and GED from 2005-2009. Prior to this, she served as a Certified County Clerk with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners from 1988-2002.
Linda is survived by two children, her daughter Kim Jaeger of Evans GA and son Scott Penland and his wife Caitlin Penland of Lincolnton, GA. She also leaves behind three much loved grandchildren: Isabella Jaeger, Ella Penland and Eli Penland. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Owens of Taylors, SC, brother, George Beal and his wife Jennett Beal of Bear Creek, NC and sister, Brenda Beal of Greensboro, NC.
Forever in our hearts, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations made be made to the American Cancer Society.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
