Linda D. Snell
Augusta, GA—Linda D. Snell, 71, entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Private services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Gene Hollins officiating.
Ms. Snell, daughter of Annie Pearl Sanders and the late Emanuel Sanders, was a ParaPro with Floyd Graham Elementary School, and a member of Mize Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Tonya S. Bishop (Chris), of Statesboro, and Ken Snell, of Hephzibah; and her grandchildren, Joshua Bishop, and Tori Bishop.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020