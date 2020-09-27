Linda Davis
Grovetown , GA—Ms. Linda Dickson Davis, 65, of Grovetown, Georgia entered into rest Sunday, September 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eric Echols and Pastor Scott Bedgood officiating. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Dickson; brother, William "Bill" Dickson; and husband Robert Davis. Surviving family members include her mother, Margaret Broshears Dickson; son, Randall Rockefeller (Kyair); daughter, Stephanie Adams (Brian); brother, Joseph "Jody" Dickson, Jr. (Kim); grandsons, Evan and Tristan Rockefeller; granddaughters, Brinlee and Peyton Adams. Linda retired from Waffle House after 30 years of dedication. Many of her customers looked forward to seeing her bright smile and personality every morning. Some of Linda's favorite things were listening to country music, eating chocolate, and spending time with her family. Linda was a kind, compassionate, and selfless person who was always there to help a friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CSRA Parkinson Support Group. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/28/2020