|
|
Mrs. Linda Faglier Manning, age 76, of U.S. 1 S., Louisville, died Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 13, in the Louisville First Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Witt and Mr. Bill Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Louisville City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Quinton Farrer, Cleve Lamb, Billy Lamb, Jamie Herrin, Tracy Faglier, and Teddy Mathis. In celebration of Linda's life, please dress casually.
A native of Midville, Linda was a daughter of the late Edward Clarence Faglier and Emma Jane Thigpen Faglier. She was the valedictorian the 1960 Midville High School Class. Linda was a long-time member of Louisville First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Philathea Sunday School class. She was a faithful servant of sending cards and making telephone calls to the sick and homebound.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: J. M. Faglier, Earl Faglier; sister, Betty Mathis, and is survived by her husband of 56 years, Albert Russell Manning of Louisville; son, Wendell Russell Manning of Louisville; daughter, Angela Brooke M. McDowell (Chad) of Louisville; grandchildren, Seth M. McDowell, Emma C. McDowell, Mallory C. McDowell and her sons, Gunner Nickels and Jayden McDowell of Augusta, siblings: Bobby Faglier of Louisville, Anne Manning of Louisville, Edward Faglier of Carrolton, Faye Miller of Jesup; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; special friends and caregivers, Gwen Thompson and Elaine Black.
The family may be contacted at the residence, 2898 US 1 S, Louisville.
The Manning family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, April 12, in the social hall of Louisville First Baptist Church.
If so desired, family requests memorials be made to Louisville First Baptist Church, 101 East 9th Street Louisville, GA 30434.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019