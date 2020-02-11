Home

Linda F. Wright

Linda F. Wright Obituary
Linda F. Wright
Hephzibah, GA—Ms. Linda F. Wright entered into rest on February 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Windsor Spring Baptist Church. Burial will be at Cedar Oaks Memorial Gardens, Tuscaloosa, AL on February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Survivors are her sons, Secunda Hughes, Cordell (Laura) Hughes; mother, Bertha Lee Clark; sisters, Cleola Hopkins, Yvonne Clark; brothers, Gregory Clark, Jackie Clark; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
