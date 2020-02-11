|
|
Linda F. Wright
Hephzibah, GA—Ms. Linda F. Wright entered into rest on February 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Windsor Spring Baptist Church. Burial will be at Cedar Oaks Memorial Gardens, Tuscaloosa, AL on February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Survivors are her sons, Secunda Hughes, Cordell (Laura) Hughes; mother, Bertha Lee Clark; sisters, Cleola Hopkins, Yvonne Clark; brothers, Gregory Clark, Jackie Clark; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/12/2020
