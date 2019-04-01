Home

Linda Fuechsel Obituary
Linda Fuechsel 71, wife of the late Richard Fuechsel, Sr. entered into rest on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Burr, Stephen Burr, Nicholas Burr, Jake Phillips, Logan Phillips and Christopher Chalker. Preceded in death by her husband and her son Robert "Bobby" Fuechsel. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Ricky (Denise) Fuechsel; daughter and son-in-law Rhonda (Troy) Phillips; daughter-in-law Penny Fuechsel; sister Brenda Burr; grandchildren Cecilia Lively, Jake Phillips, Logan Phillips, Christopher Chalker and Falynn Fuechsel ; and one great-grandson Eli Lively. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019
